2 motorcycle riders killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two motorcycle riders.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street.

Police said a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, ejecting the two people on the bike. Then they were hit by a second vehicle.

The driver of that second vehicle stopped but the person who caused the crash drove away.

READ MORE: 2 drivers flee scene of fatal crash on I-30 in Dallas

Police have not provided any other details.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.