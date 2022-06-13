2 motorcycle riders killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two motorcycle riders.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street.
Police said a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, ejecting the two people on the bike. Then they were hit by a second vehicle.
The driver of that second vehicle stopped but the person who caused the crash drove away.
Police have not provided any other details.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.