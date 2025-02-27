2 Mesquite juveniles arrested for 15-year-old’s murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 15-year-old boy is dead, and two other 15-year-old boys are facing charges for his murder in Mesquite.
What we know:
Mesquite police said they got a call about a deceased person in the 2200 block of Aloha Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
That’s in a residential neighborhood near Town East Boulevard and Motley Drive.
The victim, a 15-year-old male, had been shot to death.
Detectives worked to identify two 15-year-old male suspects who were taken into custody on Thursday morning. They are both being charged with murder.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of anyone involved because they are all juveniles.
They also haven’t released any information on the motive for the shooting or said whether the victim and the suspects knew each other.
Their investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story is from a new release from the Mesquite Police Department.