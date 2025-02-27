2 Mesquite juveniles arrested for 15-year-old’s murder

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death in a Mesquite neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives worked through the night to identify and arrest two 15-year-old male murder suspects. There's no word yet on a motive for the deadly shooting.



A 15-year-old boy is dead, and two other 15-year-old boys are facing charges for his murder in Mesquite.

What we know:

Mesquite police said they got a call about a deceased person in the 2200 block of Aloha Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

That’s in a residential neighborhood near Town East Boulevard and Motley Drive.

The victim, a 15-year-old male, had been shot to death.

Detectives worked to identify two 15-year-old male suspects who were taken into custody on Thursday morning. They are both being charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of anyone involved because they are all juveniles.

They also haven’t released any information on the motive for the shooting or said whether the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Their investigation is still ongoing.