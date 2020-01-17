2 men found dead after truck is pulled from Trinity River

article

Fort Worth firefighters found two victims when they pulled a pickup truck out of the Trinity River early Friday morning.

Witnesses saw the driver lose control and hit a concrete barrier near University Drive and Jacksboro Highway around 2:30 a.m. The truck hit a guard rail and went into the water.

The truck ended up submerged in about 10 feet of water. The Fort Worth Fire Department called in a dive team to search for victims.

The divers ended up attaching cables to the pickup so that a wrecker could safely pull it back up to the University Drive bridge.

The two men found dead in the truck have not yet been identified.

MedStar EMS officials said a witness who jumped into the water immediately after the crash to try to help any survivors was treated at the scene for hypothermia.