2 men charged for death of 3-year-old Fort Worth boy in CPS custody

Two men are now accused for the death of the Fort Worth child they were caring for.

Police arrested Joseph Delancy and Deondrick Foley for 3-year-old Amari Boone’s death this past April.

He was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center with severe head trauma and died on Easter Sunday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Police said Delancy and Foley were family friends who were caring for Amari and his 19-month-old brother because Child Protective Services had awarded them custody.

CPS said it did conduct background checks and visits to the home before the children were allowed to live there. A judge also approved the placement.

A judge has since removed Amari’s brother from the home and placed him in foster care.

Delancy and Foley are now facing charges including injury to a child.

Fort Worth police said they are still investigating and the charges may be upgraded.

"The Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office continue to work on this case together, seeking the best outcome for Amari Boone's family. We cannot comment on pending cases, but we all want the same thing: Justice for Amari," the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.