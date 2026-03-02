2 Melissa ISD students hit by car on the way to school

article

The Brief Two Sumeer Elementary students were struck by a vehicle in a neighborhood near the school on Monday morning. Both students are receiving medical care, though the school district has not yet released specific details regarding the severity of their injuries. Police are investigating the driver's involvement, but it remains unclear if the driver stayed at the scene or will face any charges.



Two elementary school students in the Melissa Independent School District were hit by a car on the way to school on Monday morning.

What we know:

The district confirmed two Semeer Elementary students were struck by a vehicle on Monday morning in the neighborhood near the school.

Police, paramedics, and campus administrators responded, and the students' parents were notified, the district said.

Why you should care:

"The students are receiving the necessary medical care and we ask that you keep these students, and their family in your thoughts during this time," the district said in a letter to Sumeer Elementary parents. "We cannot stress enough the importance of patience and caution in school zones and surrounding neighborhoods. Please slow down, stay alert, and prioritize the safety of our students at all times."

What we don't know:

The school district did not share any information about the severity of the students' injuries.

Melissa police are reportedly investigating the accident, but they have not yet released details about the driver involved. It’s not clear if that driver stopped to help or is facing any charges.