2-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan wins 2020 Cadbury Bunny contest

article

This very good boy named Lieutenant Dan has just been named the 2020 Cadbury Bunny!

The adorable pooch from New Richmond, Ohio beat out several finalists for the coveted title!

Named after Gary Sinise's iconic character from 'Forrest Gump,' Lt. Dan is living his best life -- despite some special circumstances.

Dan, a treeing walker coonhound, was born with a birth defect that required his back legs to be amputated. He now uses a specially-designed wheelchair to get around -- but that hasn't stopped him one bit, his owners told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“He has a joy for life that’s infectious and inspiring.”

Dan's duties as the new Cadbury Bunny include starring in a national commercial. He also wins $5,000.

Advertisement

"This bunny is the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny!!" said Dan's Instagram page. "We can not thank everyone enough for all of your support through this process! We are so proud of our Lieutenant Dan!"

The confectionery company opened the contest to all furry animals to become the new Easter Bunny in their national commercial. Dan was up against some stiff competition, including a miniature horse from Ocala and mini pig from Daytona Beach!