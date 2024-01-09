Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in wrong way-crash on R.L. Thornton Freeway

DALLAS - Two people were killed, and a woman is in the hospital after an early morning wrong-way crash on R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas on Tuesday.

Dallas Police say that around 1:35 a.m. a pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway when it crashed into a car traveling north near Camp Wisdom Road.

Police say the car then crashed into a flatbed truck that was also traveling north.

The driver of the car and driver of the truck were both declared dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The flatbed truck driver was not injured.

Dallas police are investigating the crash.