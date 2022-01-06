2 killed, 2 injured while driving in Corsicana, suspect arrested

article

Police in the Navarro County city of Corsicana have made an arrest following a deadly shooting.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said his officers responded to 911 calls about a crash in the 1100 block of 29th Street Sunday afternoon. They found a vehicle that had crashed into a fence.

The officers found four people with gunshot wounds in the vehicle. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

Both the driver and his front passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The two passengers in the back seat were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police identified the victims as 23-year-old David Espinoza and 22-year-old Angel Tristen Balderas, both from Corsicana.

They have not yet identified the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

