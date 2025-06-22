2 injured in East Dallas shooting

article

The Brief One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a Dallas house party early Friday morning. The shooting occurred after a disturbance at the gathering escalated from the backyard to the front of the house. Police have detained several individuals for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.



One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a house party in Dallas early Friday morning.

Fatal East Dallas Shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Dusty Oak Drive just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other had a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, a fight broke out in the backyard of the home. The fight reportedly moved to the front of the house, where a weapon was produced, and shots were fired.

Dallas Police Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police say several people were detained for questioning.

Officers were seen searching for potential surveillance footage in the area.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who died has not been released.