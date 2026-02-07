2 injured in Balch Springs shooting, police say

article

The Brief Two youths were injured in a shooting in Balch Springs Friday night. Balch Springs police responded to the shooting just before 9 p.m. on Pioneer Road. One youth was taken to the hospital, a second arrived at the hospital later. Two others were taken into custody.



Authorities in Balch Springs said two youths were injured after a shooting that led to a police chase Friday night.

What we know:

Balch Springs police said they were called to 4608 Pioneer Rd. just before 9 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They later discovered a black Cadillac was involved in the shooting and was leaving the area.

Officers said they found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled, leading to a police chase.

Police were able to stop the vehicle with help from the Department of Public Safety.

Officers said the juvenile driver was arrested for possession of an unlawful handgun and possession of narcotics. A juvenile passenger was also arrested for possession of narcotics.

A third juvenile in the vehicle had been shot in the arm and was taken to an area hospital. Officers said it was unclear how or where the person had been shot.

A second shooting victim showed up at the hospital later.

Both victims are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

Balch Springs police said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shootings, but several shell casings were located at scene.

The names of the those arrested have not been released.