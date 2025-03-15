2 injured, 1 arrested in Alvarado stabbing
ALVARADO, Texas - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Alverado Thursday night, authorities said.
What we know:
Leonardo Morales was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbings. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Alvarado police responded just before 11 p.m. Thursday to the 5600 block of Highway 67 in Alvarado where they found two women who had been stabbed.
The women were taken to an area hospital where police said they are recovering from their injuries.
Morales' bond was set $2 million.
What we don't know:
Police have not revealed the detail behind the stabbing, just that one of the charges is being considered family violence.
A booking photo for Morales was not immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Johnson County jail and Alvarado police.