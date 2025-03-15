2 injured, 1 arrested in Alvarado stabbing

article

The Brief Two women were stabbed just before 11 p.m. in Alvarado Thursday night. Police arrested Leonardo Morales. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $2 million. The women were taken to a hospital where they are recovering.



Two people were injured in a stabbing in Alverado Thursday night, authorities said.

What we know:

Leonardo Morales was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbings. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alvarado police responded just before 11 p.m. Thursday to the 5600 block of Highway 67 in Alvarado where they found two women who had been stabbed.

The women were taken to an area hospital where police said they are recovering from their injuries.

Morales' bond was set $2 million.

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed the detail behind the stabbing, just that one of the charges is being considered family violence.

A booking photo for Morales was not immediately available.