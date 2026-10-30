2 Garland High School students arrested after gun photo puts campus on safety hold

The Brief On October 29, Garland Police arrested two Garland High School students after a photo of a student holding a firearm on school property was posted online. Garland High School was put on a safety hold during the incident, which restricted hallway movement while regular classroom functions continued. Both students are facing a firearm exhibition charge, while the student holding the weapon was also charged with THC possession.



A photo of a Garland High School student holding a gun on campus briefly put the school on a safety hold and led to two students' arrests.

Garland High gun photo

What we know:

On October 29 at around 9:45 a.m., Garland Police School Resource Officers at Garland High School were made aware of a photo of a student holding a firearm circulating on social media.

Police located the student and took him into custody. He faces charges of exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of a firearm. A marijuana vape pen found in his possession also led to a charge of possession of less than one gram of THC.

Garland Police

During their investigation, police found a second student was involved in the photograph. The second student was detained and charged with exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of a firearm.

Garland High School was placed on a safety hold during Garland PD's investigation. Normal classroom functions continued, but hallway movement was restricted for a period of time.

What we don't know:

The identities of the students who were arrested have not been revealed.

Police did not say if they recovered the firearm seen in the photo.

What they're saying:

"The Garland Police Department and Garland ISD take incidents involving firearms seriously. The safety and security of students and staff remain our top priority. This type of behavior will not be tolerated," Garland PD said in a statement.