Dallas weather: Wet start gives way to dry evening for Trick-or-Treaters

The Brief Light, scattered showers will continue across North Texas through Friday evening. Rain will clear from west to east across North Texas on Saturday afternoon, creating dry conditions for trick-or-treaters. Clocks fall back one hour as daylight saving time ends this weekend.



Friday forecast in North Texas

What we know:

Light, scattered showers will continue across North Texas through Friday evening, with rain totals and coverage focusing west of the area.

Drivers can expect wet roadways Friday, with temperatures lingering in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will bring warm, muggy, and rain-free conditions with highs in the mid-70s.

A strong cold front will bring a solid chance of thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Drier and more seasonal air will move into North Texas by the middle of next week behind the cold front.

Will it rain on Halloween in Dallas?

Timeline:

Rain will not disrupt Saturday night trick-or-treating for most of the region.

A gloomy Saturday morning will bring a 40% chance of showers through midday, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Precipitation will shift eastward across the area through the afternoon.

Rain chances will decrease steadily before the evening hours, drying out the area for trick-or-treaters.

East Texas faces the only remaining risk for a stray shower on Saturday evening.

7-Day Forecast

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid-70s before dropping into the upper 60s and near 70 degrees during peak trick-or-treating time.

When do clocks fall back?

What's next:

Residents will turn their clocks back one hour this weekend to gain an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends.

The time change is on Sunday, giving North Texans an extra hour of rest following Halloween festivities.

Radar: Dallas - Fort Worth