2 firefighters hurt fighting Dallas apartment fire

Two Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters were hurt while fighting a fire at an apartment complex in far north Dallas.

The fire apparently began in a first-floor apartment near Spring Valley Road and the Dallas North Tollway Monday afternoon.

Crews used the balcony from an upstairs unit to fight the flames.

The two firefighters were injured when part of the balcony collapsed. They’re expected to be okay.

No residents were injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced.