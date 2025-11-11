3 dead in 3 separate homicides in Dallas on Monday

article

The Brief Dallas police are investigating three separate homicides that happened across the city on Monday, Nov. 10. The incidents took place in Far North Dallas, Cedar Crest, and South Dallas, with two victims dying from gunshot wounds and one from a stabbing. As of now, police have not released any suspect information for any of the homicides, and it is unknown if the three cases are connected.



Far North Dallas Homicide

What we know:

The first happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Preston Road, in the Far North Dallas area. According to the preliminary investigation, a woman had been stabbed there. The woman died at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to confirm and release the woman's name.

Any possible suspect information has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Y. Perez, #10407, at 469-849-3757 or yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.

Cedar Crest Homicide

What we know:

The second homicide happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Fleming Ave., in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas.

According to police, 37-year-old David Mireles was shot near that location. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No other information about the homicide has been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Castillo, #9540, at 214-671-4739 or joann.castillo@dallaspolice.gov.

South Dallas Homicide

What we know:

The third homicide happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5500 block of Botham Jean Blvd. in the South Dallas area.

According to police, 37-year-old Christopher Kelley was shot by an unknown person. Kelley died at the scene.

No other information about the homicide has been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective B. Billings, #7626, at 214-671-3083 or brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.