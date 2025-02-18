2 Denton County women sentenced to 20 years for Celina overdose death

article

The Brief Tiffane Chantial Volz, 37, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison on Feb. 18, 2025. Courtney Green, 28, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for the same crime on Jan. 30, 2025. The DEA issued a Public Safety Alert warning about the increase in how deadly and available fake prescription pills are that contain fentanyl.



Two Denton women have been sentenced for their roles in a fatal Celina fentanyl overdose death that happened in April 2023.

Tiffane Chantial Volz, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on February 18, 2025.

Co-defendant, Courtney Green, 28, also of Denton, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on January 30, 2025, by Judge Mazzant.

Fatal fentanyl overdose

The backstory:

According to information presented in court, on April 15, 2023, law enforcement officers responded to a reported overdose death on Heatherton Drive in Celina, Texas.

Autopsy results determined the victim died of pulmonary congestion and edema due to the toxic effects of fentanyl.

An investigation revealed emails and text messages between the victim and Green discussing the distribution of prescription pills. Further investigation determined Volz to be Green’s source of supply.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Public Safety Alert

The DEA issued a Public Safety Alert warning about the increase in how deadly and available fake prescription pills are that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The Public Safety Alert coincides with the launch of DEA’s One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign to educate the public of the dangers of counterfeit pills and urges all Americans to take only medications prescribed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.