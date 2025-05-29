2 dead, no arrests after shooting at Arlington apartment complex

The Brief Two young men were found shot at an apartment complex on West Park Row Drive in Arlington on Thursday evening, and later died. Arlington police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but the identities of the victims have not yet been released. No suspects have been identified publicly or arrested.



Arlington police are investigating after two young men were killed in a shooting Thursday evening.

Police initially responded to the shooting at an apartment complex around 5 p.m., and later in the day updated to announce that the two victims had died of their injuries.

Arlington Apartment Fatal Shooting

What we know:

Arlington officers responded to the apartment complex in the 400 block of West Park Row Drive around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, they said in their first release.

Two men in their teens or early 20s were found outside one of the buildings with gunshot wounds, the department said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Around 8:24 p.m., the department updated to say the two victims had died of their injuries.

Arlington PD says they are now investigating the incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

No suspects have been identified by Arlington PD.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can contact the department at (817) 459-5700.