2 dead in Mesquite 3-vehicle crash, 1 arrested for DWI, police say
MESQUITE, Texas - Two people are dead, and a third person has been arrested after a three-vehicle crash that happened in Mesquite around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mesquite Police were called to the crash in the 700 block of Eastbound U.S. Highway 80.
The crash involved an Audi SUV, a Toyota RAV4, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
When officers arrived, they found the drivers of the Toyota and the motorcycle had died from their injuries.
The driver of the Audi, Kevin Jerome Jackson, of Forney, stayed on the scene. He was arrested and is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. He is currently in the Mesquite city jail, and no bonds have been set.
The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Mark Bryant of Dallas, and 61-year-old Brian Robinson of Mesquite.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite city jail.