2 dead in Mesquite 3-vehicle crash, 1 arrested for DWI, police say

The Brief Mesquite Police say 2 people died in a crash on Tuesday, and a third person has been arrested. The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Mark Bryant of Dallas, and 61-year-old Brian Robinson of Mesquite. Kevin Jerome Jackson, of Forney, has been arrested and is facing charges of two counts of intoxication manslaughter.



Two people are dead, and a third person has been arrested after a three-vehicle crash that happened in Mesquite around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fatal Mesquite Crash

The Latest:

Mesquite Police were called to the crash in the 700 block of Eastbound U.S. Highway 80.

The crash involved an Audi SUV, a Toyota RAV4, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found the drivers of the Toyota and the motorcycle had died from their injuries.

The driver of the Audi, Kevin Jerome Jackson, of Forney, stayed on the scene. He was arrested and is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. He is currently in the Mesquite city jail, and no bonds have been set.

The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Mark Bryant of Dallas, and 61-year-old Brian Robinson of Mesquite.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.