2 dead, 1 injured in South Fort Worth shooting

The Brief Two people have died, and a third person was injured in a Sunday morning shooting in Fort Worth. The two victims died at the scene. The injured person has been treated and released from the hospital. A third shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured a third that happened on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 5500 block of James Ave. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, police say.

Both victims died at the scene.

A third shooting victim was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. That person has been treated and released. The third shooting victim was struck by crossfire, police say.

Investigators say the two victims who died were in an argument and both pulled out guns and began shooting each other. A third shooter is believed to have shot at one of them as that person was shooting at the other one.

The third shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made, police say.

The Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death. The victims’ identities will be released once the next-of-kin have been notified.