2 dead, 1 injured in South Dallas shooting

The Brief 2 people died and another was injured in a South Dallas shooting early Sunday morning. It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Elsie Faye Heggins St. and South Malcom X Blvd. The shooting is under investigation.



Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured another early Sunday morning in South Dallas.

Fatal Dallas Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Elsie Faye Heggins St. and South Malcom X Blvd.

Police say a large group was gathered in a parking lot when a vehicle drove by and opened fire on the crowd.

Witnesses told police people in the crowd returned fire at the vehicle as it sped away.

Two people were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. A third person showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury.

What we don't know:

Investigators say no suspects have been arrested in the case.

The identities of the two people who died, and the one person injured have not been released.