2 Cedar Hill High School band directors depart after investigation involving former students

Two Cedar Hill High School band directors who were placed on administrative leave last month amid allegations involving former students are no longer employed by Cedar Hill ISD, the district confirmed this week.

District confirms employment changes

What we know:

In a letter to parents, Principal Courtney Washington said William Johnson and Derrick Walker are no longer with the district. Washington did not provide additional details, citing federal privacy laws that prevent discussion of personnel matters.

The district first announced in October that two band directors had been placed on leave while police investigated allegations involving former students, not current ones.

Police investigation continues

What they're saying:

Cedar Hill ISD said it continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

The nature of the allegations and details about the investigation have not been released.

"As word of this news reaches our families, we know there will be a range of emotions," Washington wrote. "We will continue to encourage our scholars to reach out and talk to our counseling staff to help them process the events of the past few weeks."

Interim leadership and next steps

What's next:

An interim band director remains in place as the school begins the search for new, full-time directors to lead the Red Army Band. Washington said the hiring process may take time as administrators work to "find the right fit" for the program.

In the meantime, students will continue to receive instruction and support from fine arts professionals within the district and across Dallas County.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.

What we don't know:

The identities of the former students have not been released, and the nature of the specific allegations remains unclear.