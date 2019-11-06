2 Carrollton students charged with felonies after realistic-looking pellet guns found at school

article

Two seventh graders in Carrollton have been charged with felonies after police say they displayed pellet guns that looked like real guns at their school.

Three realistic-looking pellet guns were found at Charles M. Blalack Middle School on Monday after authorities got a tip through Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's Anonymous Alerts system.

The students, who are not being identified, were found to be "displaying" the guns, and are charged with a third-degree felony for violating the Texas Education Code of "exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearms."

During their investigation, police found that others knew about the pellet guns, but didn't report them. They are reminding everyone to report suspicious activity, and for parents to talk with their kids about these types of realistic fake guns.