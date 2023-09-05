2 Caddo Mills football players hospitalized during game

article

Students and staff in Caddo Mills will wear green Tuesday in support of two high school football players who were injured during Friday’s game.

The players got hurt during the third quarter in a game against Bullard High School.

Caddo Mills Superintendent Luke Allison said they were airlifted to a hospital. One had possible internal injuries and the other had a possible spinal injury.

The game was called, but fans from both teams stayed to pray for the injured players.

Allison said fortunately both players ended up without any serious or life-threatening injuries.

They were both released from the hospital over the weekend.

Caddo Mills is located in Hunt County, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.