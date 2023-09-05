2 burglars break into Parker County church

Police are looking for two thieves who broke into a Parker County church.

Investigators in Willow Park, 20 miles west of Fort Worth, say a man and a woman stole items from Saint Francis Anglican Church last Friday.

Father Sam Wilgus says the two burglars were caught on surveillance with their faces shown clearly breaking into the Willow Park house of worship.

Once inside, the pair spent over an hour rummaging through closets and cabinets and gathering various items. They broke into the church rector’s locked office and made their way to a part of the main church sanctuary where valuable communion vessels were kept.

"Thankfully, we have some friendly churches within our diocese, a network of churches that have lent us some communion vessels so we can carry on with services," Wilgus said.

The man and woman are again seen on surveillance leaving with the items through the same door they came in.

Father Wilgus says no one at the church recognizes them.

"We don’t. And I’ve shown other people at the church, and nobody recognizes them," he said.

The burglars also broke windows on the church school where they stole electronics used for teaching students. The church is hopeful someone recognizes the man and woman suspects to help Willow Park police investigators.

"The way we want to respond to this is not with vindictiveness. We’re not out for blood here," Wilgus said. "In fact, the gospel that we believe in doesn’t really allow for vindictiveness or ill will. So we are praying for the folks who committed this. We have to march on to continue on with this kingdom work that God’s given us to do."