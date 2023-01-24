2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

article

Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday.

Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot.

One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died from his injuries on Monday.

The other victim remains in critical condition.

17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and 19-year-old Jose Sagrero were arrested on Monday and each charged with one count of murder.

Both Sagrero brothers are currently in the Dallas County Jail being held on $250,000 bond.