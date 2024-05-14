2 baby bald eagles spotted in nest at White Rock Lake

The family of bald eagles living at White Rock Lake just got a bit bigger.

Two new eaglets have been spotted in the nest at Lake Highlands Park.

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department and the birding community have been keeping an eye on the eagles' nesting behaviors since March.

Several weeks into the operation, Brett Johnson, the conservation manager with Dallas Park and Recreation, spotted the babies.

""We are excited the bald eagles have two new members," Johnson said in a statement.

U.S. FIsh and Wildlife, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Dallas Park and Recreation are working together to help keep the baby birds safe.

Park visitors are asked to stay at least 300 feet away from the nest.

An orange fence has been put up around the area.

Dallas' Park and Recreation Department is also asking for owners to keep dogs on a leash and noise levels low near the nesting area.

The city says that the eagles taking up residence at White Rock is proof that the conservation efforts in the area are going well.

"This is a testament to the department’s efforts in preserving and protecting our natural habitats that allow these majestic birds to thrive," said Johnson.