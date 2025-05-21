2 arrested in connection with Prosper graduation party incident that left 8 hospitalized

article

The Brief Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a graduation party incident where eight Prosper ISD students were hospitalized. The suspects, Kyle Muchineuta (17) and Cesar Omana (18), face charges of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. The conditions of the hospitalized students and the specific substances involved have not been released.



The Prosper Police Department today announced the arrests of two individuals connected to an incident at an overnight graduation party, where eight Prosper ISD students required medical attention and were transported to the hospital.

Prosper Detectives developed leads identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for the medical emergencies that took place in the 1600 block of Coit Road in the early morning hours on May 17.

Suspects arrested

The suspects, identified as Kyle Muchineuta, 17 years old, of Prosper, and Cesar Omana, 18 years old, of Frisco, were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Collin County Jail for booking.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kyle Muchineuta

On May 21, Prosper police detectives secured arrest warrants for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance under Texas Health and Safety Code Sec. 481.113, a first-degree felony.

The backstory:

According to a spokesperson for the town of Prosper, police and paramedics were called to the scene of the overnight graduation party at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.

"Paramedics from Prosper, Celina, and Frisco treated multiple individuals experiencing medical distress and transported eight patients to local hospitals. The Prosper Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter," said Prosper Director of Communications Todd Rice.

The lock-in ended early, officials said.

What's next:

Prosper officials did not release any details about the conditions of the hospitalized students or the types of drugs involved.

This remains an ongoing investigation.