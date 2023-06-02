2 arrested after Haltom City shooting, manhunt

article

Police arrested two people after hearing gunfire in Haltom City.

Haltom City police said it happened around 11 p.m. in the area near Janada Street and Tracy Drive.

A patrol officer heard gunshots nearby. While he was heading in the direction of the gunfire, he heard more gunshots and saw muzzle flashes.

He took cover because he wasn’t sure if the suspects were firing at him.

Police searched the area with the help of canine officers and a helicopter.

They found handguns, ammunition and two suspects hiding in a wooded area near railroad tracks.

The names of the two suspects have not yet been released.

They face weapons and evading arrest charges.

The patrol officer who initially heard the gunfire was not hurt.