2 adults, 2 kids found dead in Granbury home in apparent murder-suicide

Four people were found dead, including two kids, in what Granbury police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say they were sent to a home in the 300 block of Kathy Lane in Granbury for a welfare check Thursday around 2:45 p.m.

When officers were able to get into the house, they found four people dead. They have been identified as 36-year-old Marcus Buchanan, 34-year-old Rita Buchanan, a 13-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl.

Police say they were all found with gunshot wounds. They found evidence at the scene that led investigators to believe it was a murder-suicide, but a final determination hasn’t been made yet.

At this time, police say there is no other evidence of anyone else being involved in the incident.

