2 accused of street racing charged for Dallas crash that killed 1, critically injured another
DALLAS - Police have charged two men accused of street racing, leading to a crash that killed one person and left a 70-year-old man in critical condition.
The crash happened at 6 p.m. on Saturday, in the 1200 block of McGregor Street in Dallas.
Investigators found that a 70-year-old man was driving northbound, when he turned onto Lake June Road.
At that time, police said two vehicles, driven by 27-year-old Reginald Manning and 29-year-old Leedarion Lucas, were street racing.
Lucas’ vehicle struck the van, causing it to roll over.
The 70-year-old driver of the van and a passenger were taken to a hospital, where the passenger was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver is in critical condition. The victims have not yet been identified.
Lucas was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Lucas and Manning were arrested and charged with racing causing death and racing causing serious bodily injury.