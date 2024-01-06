19-year-old arrested for DWI following crash after fleeing from police in Dallas

article

Dallas police arrested a 19-year-old for DWI and evading arrest after he reportedly fled from officers early Saturday morning, before crashing into another vehicle.

According to police, this started just after 2 a.m., when officers tried to pull over a vehicle being driven by Trent Aslin in the 2900 block of Thomas Avenue. Police did not say what caused the traffic stop.

Police said Aslin fled and managed to get away.

It was later found that Aslin was involved in a crash at Hall Street and Thomas Avenue.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Aslin and charged him with DWI and evading arrest.

No further details were released as police continue to investigate.