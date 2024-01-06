Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old arrested for DWI following crash after fleeing from police in Dallas

By
Published 
Uptown
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 19-year-old for DWI and evading arrest after he reportedly fled from officers early Saturday morning, before crashing into another vehicle.

According to police, this started just after 2 a.m., when officers tried to pull over a vehicle being driven by Trent Aslin in the 2900 block of Thomas Avenue. Police did not say what caused the traffic stop.

Police said Aslin fled and managed to get away.

Featured

Driver arrested after chase with Mesquite police ends with crash in Dallas
article

Driver arrested after chase with Mesquite police ends with crash in Dallas

One person was arrested after a police chase that started in Mesquite ended in a crash in Dallas early Saturday morning.

It was later found that Aslin was involved in a crash at Hall Street and Thomas Avenue.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Aslin and charged him with DWI and evading arrest.

No further details were released as police continue to investigate.