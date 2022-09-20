$19 million lotto ticket sold in Texas, winner has not come forward

Texas Lottery officials are waiting for someone to claim a winning lottery ticket worth an estimated $19 million.

The winner in the Sept. 17 Lotto Texas drawing has not come forward at this time.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Master Food Mart in Willis, about 45 minutes north of Houston.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 5-9-18-22-35-48.

READ MORE: North Richland Hills resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

"We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

Texas Lottery rules say the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.