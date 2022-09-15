North Richland Hills resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

A North Richland Hills resident won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery.

The Ultimate 7s ticket was purchased at the Kroger on Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills.

The winner decided to remain anonymous.

It is the third million dollar-winning Ultimate 7s ticket sold in Texas this year.

One was old at an H-E-B in Seguin in April and the other was sold at the Stop N' Save in Hearne this March.