18-year-old suspect charged for DART train shooting

New details reveal what led up to last week’s shooting on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Lamon Rashaud Wynn II for the crime.

DART Shooting

What's new:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, DART police identified Wynn based on witness statements, security video, and a recent citation.

The police document states that the victim and witnesses on the train were able to give investigators a description of the suspect, as well as his street name and social media accounts.

Security personnel at a nearby office tower said they saw him running in the direction of a park and then placing items in a flower bed area. Those items included a black beanie, black hoodie, and tan sweatpants.

DART police later reviewed video from inside the train. It showed the suspect lung toward the victim while wearing the black beanie, black hoodie, and tan sweatpants. Shots were fired after a brief struggle.

A DART officer also remembered recently giving a citation to a man who matched the suspect’s description.

Investigators matched the name on the citation to the names provided by the victim and witnesses, as well as the security video.

Wynn is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The affidavit doesn’t mention where Wynn was arrested.

It also doesn’t give a motive for the shooting or explain why Wynn appears to have facial injuries and needed assistance for his mugshot.

There’s no word on the victim’s current condition.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. this past Friday on board a DART train near the Akard Station in Downtown Dallas.

The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower chest and right leg.

The suspect got away, but DART police said they coordinated with other local law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest that person.

Wynn was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

Other Recent Shootings

Dig deeper:

This is the third shooting that has happened on a DART train in recent months.

On Sept. 29, Irving bartender Daniel Gromley was shot and killed after an argument at the Marketplace Station off Harry Hines Boulevard. Christopher Akins was arrested and charged with murder in connection with that shooting.

Then on Oct. 5, a man died on a Blue Line train near the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District. An arrest warrant affidavit for 27-year-old Harrington Hurdle said he put on a Jason-style hockey mask and started firing a Draco-style AK-47 on the train.

DART police originally said that they believed there was an argument before the shots were fired. However, the affidavit didn’t offer any details about an argument or clues about a motive for the shooting.