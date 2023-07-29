Family of 77-year-old woman killed in Fort Worth shooting wants answers

Fort Worth police said a 77-year-old woman was shot inside her apartment early Friday morning.

No suspects have been identified in Ora Griffin’s death, and her family wants answers.

Ora’s daughter said her mom walked the dog, went to church, and kept to herself.

She believes her mom was not the intended target of the shooting.

"Senseless, senseless. Like, did you have the wrong place?" Ora’s daughter, Winnette Griffin, said.

Police said she was killed when someone shot into an apartment on Carol Oaks Lane Friday morning and drove away.

"Four in the morning, like who? Why?" Winnette asked. "[She’s] just gone, gone."

Ora's daughter said her mom was eating breakfast when a barrage of bullets came into her apartment.

"You imagine your parent at 77 going to sleep and going away peacefully, not this way. Not like this," Winnette said.

Winnette said her mom was always focused on family. She doesn’t know why someone would want to hurt her. She believes her mom was wrongfully targeted.

"She’s 77. No one would target her, and if they did, why?" she asked.

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting. They don’t have a suspect or suspects right now.

Winnette said it took almost an hour for police to arrive.

"There are six calls at 4:30 a.m., but you don’t come until 6 a.m.?" she said.

According to Fort Worth police, someone called 911 for shots fired at 4:40 a.m. At that time, police said it was a priority 2 call, as no injuries were reported and all officers were on calls at that time.

Police said it wasn’t until another person called at about 5:50 a.m. to report a woman was shot that the call was upgraded to a priority 1, and officers were assigned and arrived eight minutes later.

"I just want answers," Winnette said. "It’s senseless, it’s just senseless. It’s a senseless killing that hurt someone that took care of everyone."

Neighbors said they’re shaken up by what happened.

They said the apartment complex is usually quiet.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Fort Worth police, or can remain anonymous and share a tip through CrimeStoppers.