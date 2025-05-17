18-year-old accused of shooting car multiple times in White Settlement

article

The Brief 18-year-old Ruben Martinez III is accused of shooting at someone inside a vehicle on May 10. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they found firearms and narcotics during a search.



White Settlement police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting someone's car last week.

Ruben Martinez III was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we know:

White Settlement police responded to Colton Drive around 11:30 p.m. on May 10 for a shooting.

Arriving officers could not find anyone at the scene, but received a second call from the victim who said his car was "shot up" and disabled on West Freeway.

Police said the victim was not injured, but there were several bullet holes in the car and the rear glass had been shattered.

The victim told police he was shot at on Ozona Avenue and officers said they located 14 shells casing and one bullet.

Investigators were able to recover security footage and identify Martinez.

On May 14, police said they arrested Martinez on Tacoma Drive. A search of the home led to the recovery of the firearm believed to be used in the shooting, other firearms and narcotics.

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates the reckless disregard for the sanctity of life by discharging a gun over a dozen times towards an occupied vehicle and without any regard to the residents who live nearby," White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said. "I want to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for quickly identifying the shooter and getting the suspect in custody. I also want to thank the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for their unwavering commitment in assisting smaller agencies on situations like these."