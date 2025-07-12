17-year-old victim identified in South Dallas fatal shooting
article
DALLAS - The victim of a Thursday shooting in South Dallas has been identified.
17-year-old fatally shot
What we know:
On Thursday, Dallas PD announced they had responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue around 6:40 p.m.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries. On Saturday, Dallas PD announced that the victim was 17-year-old Jaden McMillan.
What we don't know:
Dallas PD said the suspect in the shooting is unknown.
No other injuries were mentioned in the updates.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective M. Christian, #10508, at 469-670-4735 or michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Dallas Police Department.