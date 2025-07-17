Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old stabbed in Midlothian park; suspect arrested

Published  July 17, 2025 4:48pm CDT
Midlothian
Christopher Robert Nienhuis

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old from Ellis County was stabbed at a park in Midlothian on Wednesday night.
    • Police have arrested an 18-year-old from Midlothian in connection with the crime.
    • Witnesses said the two were arguing in the parking lot near the baseball fields just before the stabbing.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Police have arrested a suspect following a stabbing that happened in Midlothian’s Community Park.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the park on 14th Street.

Midlothian police said several people called to report that two men were arguing in the parking lot near the baseball fields.

Ultimately, that argument turned physical, and one man stabbed the other.

Friends rushed the victim, 17-year-old Dylan Almanza, of Ennis, to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to Methodist Mansfield and underwent surgery. Police later said he is in serious but stable condition Thursday evening.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Christopher Robert Nienhuis, of Midlothian. Police say he was arrested at his home around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. 

Nienhuis has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury. 

What we don't know:

There’s no word on the motive for the stabbing.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Midlothian Police Department.

