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17-year-old killed in shooting on Norwalk Avenue

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 15, 2026 10:40 AM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 10:40 AM CDT
article

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The Brief

    • A teenager is dead after a shooting in Dallas Wednesday night.
    • Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Javier Tiul Yaxcal.
    • The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after someone shot and killed a 17-year-old on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 14. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, 17-year-old Javier Tiul Yaxcal, dead.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released any details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. 

The department has not shared any details regarding a potential suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.

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