17-year-old killed in shooting on Norwalk Avenue
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DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after someone shot and killed a 17-year-old on Wednesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, 17-year-old Javier Tiul Yaxcal, dead.
What we don't know:
Detectives have not released any details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.
The department has not shared any details regarding a potential suspect.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.