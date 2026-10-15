17-year-old killed in shooting on Norwalk Avenue

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The Brief A teenager is dead after a shooting in Dallas Wednesday night. Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Javier Tiul Yaxcal. The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.



Dallas police are investigating after someone shot and killed a 17-year-old on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, 17-year-old Javier Tiul Yaxcal, dead.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released any details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

The department has not shared any details regarding a potential suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.