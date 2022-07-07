16-year-old fatally shot friend while showing off guns on livestream, Garland PD says

article

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter after Garland police said she fatally shot her friend who was livestreaming her as she displayed two guns.

The shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Apollo Road.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Princess Omobogie with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries on Thursday.

Investigators found that Omobogie was livestreaming her 16-year-old friend, who had two handguns.

One of the guns fired, hitting Omobogie.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter. Her name will not be released because she is a juvenile.

Police said they have a copy of the livestream video and the investigation into this shooting is continuing.