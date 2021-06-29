Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old killed in Fort Worth apartment shooting

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - The search is on for a killer after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in east Fort Worth.

The teenager was found with several gunshot wounds at an apartment complex near East Loop 820 and Lancaster Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive for the fatal shooting.