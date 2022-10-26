16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash

A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel.

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff.

Speeding driver causes crash in Carrollton that killed mother, injured 5 children

Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was going westbound in his SUV.

Garcia-Cleto crossed over the center median and hit the teenager’s vehicle.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Garcia-Cleto suffered serious injuries.

He’s expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter.