16-year-old Dallas boy killed in shooting, no arrests made

A teenager was shot and killed while walking down the street in Dallas' Southeast Oak Cliff neighborhood on Thursday.

Dallas police say the 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound on Highland Hills Drive at around 8:15 Thursday night.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say a group of people, including the victim and two other teenagers, got into an argument.

Shortly after, while the victim and two teens were walking down the street, an unknown suspect shot at them.

The suspect took off after the victim was hit. Police have not made any arrests.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested for Dallas 7-Eleven shooting that killed nonprofit intern

The other teenagers were not injured in the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and indictment. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 and Dallas Police at 214-671-3686.