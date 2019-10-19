16-year-old charged with murder in Dallas shooting

Dallas police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old last month.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, is charged with murder in the death of Frederick Denavel Ford.

Police began investigating Ford’s death just after 11 p.m. on September 30, after being called about a shooting at the intersection of Fort Worth Avenue and Westmoreland Road.

Responding officers were told by the caller that someone was slumped over in the driver’s seat in a white Dodge Charger.

The man in the Charger, later identified as Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found that he had been shot in the head.

During their investigation, police identified a 16-year-old suspect, and were able to get an arrest warrant for him.

He was taken into custody in Irving, and charged with aggravated assault and murder.