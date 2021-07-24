16-year-old charged for fatal shooting of 17-year-old after accidental discharge

article

A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after Dallas police said an accidental discharge resulted in the death of a 17-year-old.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the 300 block of S. Storey Street.

Chadrick Good was in the front passenger seat of an SUV, while the 16-year-old was in the backseat.

Investigator found that the 16-year-old had an accidental discharge, and it hit Good, who later died at a local hospital.

The 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in Good’s death.