16 dogs rescued in Van Zandt County, found drinking 'feces-contaminated water'

The Brief 16 small dogs were rescued from a property in Van Zandt County, Texas, due to neglect and inhumane conditions. SPCA of Texas investigators found the dogs in filthy kennels with contaminated water and apparent health issues like matted fur and parasites. A custody hearing for the seized animals is scheduled for Wednesday, October 15; the owner's identity has not been released.



The SPCA of Texas rescued 16 small dogs, including Yorkies, Dachshunds, and Chihuahuas, from an unoccupied rural property in Van Zandt County, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. The seizure followed a welfare check that uncovered inhumane and neglectful conditions.

Animal Cruelty Investigation

What we know:

The SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations (ACI) Unit first responded to an anonymous request for a welfare check on Monday, Oct. 6.

When they arrived, investigators heard dogs barking and saw vultures circling. They quickly realized the severity of the neglect and the team worked to get a seizure warrant.

Investigators executed the warrant the morning of Oct. 7. An inspection of the property revealed deplorable conditions.

Investigators found filthy raised kennels, many lacking adequate shelter, rough, uneven flooring beneath the kennels, padlocks securing every kennel, water sources contaminated with feces and live maggots swarming the area beneath the enclosures.

Many of the dogs were found with matted fur, apparent hair loss, and severely overgrown toenails. At least two of the seized dogs were pregnant. The owner of the animals did not live on the property.

All 16 dogs were taken to the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center for evaluation and treatment.

The dogs were suffering from a high load of intestinal parasites, flea infestations, and dental disease. Two of the animals also tested positive for heartworms.

What they're saying:

"Evidence shows that these dogs have suffered greatly from the cruelty and neglect they experienced," said Courtney Burns, CAWA, Chief Investigator for the SPCA of Texas ACI Unit. "However, they were friendly and sweet—very happy to have been rescued. This just enhances the reality that canines are resilient and understand when someone is there to help them and stop their pain."

Custody Hearing Scheduled

A civil custody hearing for the seized animals is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at 10 a.m., at the Van Zandt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courthouse in Ben Wheeler, Texas.

What we don't know:

Officials with the SPCA of Texas did not identify the owner of the dogs.

What you can do:

The SPCA of Texas encourages anyone to report suspected animal cruelty or abuse by visiting https://spca.org/abuse. To support the organization’s rescue and rehabilitation efforts, donations can be made at www.spca.org/GIVE.