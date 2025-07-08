15-year-old drowns in Prosper pond
Image 1 of 7
▼
(Source: Sky4)
PROSPER, Texas - A 15-year-old boy drowned at Towne Lake Park on Monday afternoon, according to Prosper town officials.
Teen drowns in Prosper pond
What we know:
Emergency crews were called to the lake around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.
There was a coordinated search effort and the Lewisville Fire Department and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments assisted in the search.
During the search, the crews found the 15-year-old and pronounced him dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Details about the incident have not been released.
Officials have not released the identity of the teen.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Town of Prosper.