15-year-old drowns in Prosper pond

A 15-year-old boy drowned at Towne Lake Park on Monday afternoon, according to Prosper town officials.

Teen drowns in Prosper pond

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the lake around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

There was a coordinated search effort and the Lewisville Fire Department and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments assisted in the search.

During the search, the crews found the 15-year-old and pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Details about the incident have not been released.

Officials have not released the identity of the teen.