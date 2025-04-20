15-year-old dies in East Oak Cliff area shooting

article

Dallas Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas that left a 15-year-old dead.

Shooting kills 15-year-old

What we know:

Police were called to the 3900 block of East Overton Road just before 2 a.m. The area is near the intersection of East Overton Rd. and I-45, in a gas station parking lot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the teen to the hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police have not released any information about the suspect.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Castillo, #9540, at 214-671-4739 or joann.castillo@dallaspolice.gov.