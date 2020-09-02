15-year-old critically injured in Deep Ellum shooting over the weekend dies from injuries

article

A 15-year-old, who was one of five people injured in a shooting in Deep Ellum Friday night, has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Elm Street, near Good Latimer.

The 15-year-old victim was in critical condition after the shooting, and police said that he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The other four victims had non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Det. Tabor with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3605, or email him at brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.

This shooting, along with another that injured a 19-year-old early Sunday morning in Deep Ellum, led city leaders to call for needed change, including to remove scooters from Deep Ellum.

