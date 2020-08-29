15-year-old critically injured, 4 others injured in Deep Ellum shooting

article

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot Friday night in Deep Ellum.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m., when officers were called to the 2600 block of Elm Street, near Good Latimer.

Responding officers found three males and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was found to be a 15-year-old. According to police, he is in critical condition.

The other three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later found that a fifth victim was driven to a hospital. He also had non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation, and police have not yet determined a suspect or motive.